BAFTA 2024: Christopher Nolan wins Best Director award for 'Oppenheimer'

London [UK], February 19 : Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan won the Best Director award for his biopic film 'Oppenheimer' at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

Other nominees were 'All of Us Strangers,' Andrew Haigh, 'Anatomy of a Fall,' Justine Triet, 'The Holdovers,' Alexander Payne, 'Maestro,' Bradley Cooper, 'Oppenheimer,' 'The Zone of Interest,' Jonathan Glazer.

The film has bagged awards in 'Best Cinematography', 'Best Editing' 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Supporting Actor (Male) categories so far.

Oppenheimer was nominated in 13 categories such as best film, director, leading actor for Cillian Murphy, cinematography, editing, costume design, makeup and hair, original score, production design, and sound.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

