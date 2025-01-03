BAFTA 2025: 'Emilia Perez', 'Conclave' top longlist with 15, 14 nods

London [UK], January 3 : The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed the longlists for the upcoming 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, and leading the charge are two high-profile contenders: Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez' and Edward Berger's 'Conclave'.

The longlist was released by the official X handle of BAFTA.

Both films have secured prominent places across several categories, with Emilia Perez claiming a record-equalling 15 longlist nominations, as per Deadline.

Emilia Perez's 15 nods span a range of categories, including Best Film, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Adapted Screenplay, Film Not in the English Language, and Leading Actress for Karla Sofia Gascon.

The film also garnered support in the Supporting Actress category, with Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Adriana Paz all securing longlist mentions.

This impressive haul matches the previous record set by Edward Berger's 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022) and was equalled last year by Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Trailing closely behind, 'Conclave' amassed 14 nominations, including nods for Best Film, Best Director for Edward Berger, and acting mentions for Ralph Fiennes (Leading Actor), Stanley Tucci (Supporting Actor), and Isabella Rossellini (Supporting Actress), as per Deadline.

Other films gaining traction in this year's longlists include Mubi's 'The Substance', which appears on 11 lists, and Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist', along with 'A Complete Unknown', the Bob Dylan biopic, which also earned 11 longlist mentions.

Notably, 'Wicked' and 'Dune: Part Two' both secured 10 longlist spots, as per Deadline.

Among other notable films, Sean Baker's 'Anora' scored 9 mentions, while Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' and the subversive Irish indie 'Kneecap' each received 7.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbasi's political drama, 'The Apprentice', centred on Donald Trump, earned 6 longlist mentions.

Ridley Scott's much-anticipated 'Gladiator II' also made a significant appearance with 9 longlist mentions, predominantly in technical categories such as Costume Design, though Denzel Washington was notably included in the Supporting Actor category.

Washington, a two-time Academy Award winner, has yet to receive a BAFTA nomination.

On the other hand, Luca Guadagnino's 'Challengers' had a more muted response, with only two longlist mentions in Original Screenplay and Editing.

Similarly, Nickel Boys appeared only once in Adapted Screenplay, a surprising omission given its earlier critical buzz.

Among the unexpected names featured in this year's longlist is Dev Patel, who received a longlist nod in the Leading Actor category for his performance in 'Monkey Man'.

Additionally, Ellen Kuras, who directed the biographical film, 'Lee', earned a rare mention in the Director category.

The official nominations will be determined after the next round of voting, which will take place between January 3 and January 10, 2025, as per Deadline.

BAFTA film-voting members will cast their votes to finalize the shortlist in each category. The final voting period for determining the winners will take place from January 22 to February 11, 2024, with the prestigious BAFTA Film Awards ceremony set for February 16, 2025.

Full Longlist highlights:

Best Film

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, 'Nightbitch'

Karla Sofia Gascon, 'Emilia Perez'

Cynthia Erivo, 'Wicked'

Demi Moore, 'The Substance'

Leading Actor

Dev Patel, 'Monkey Man'

Ralph Fiennes, 'Conclave'

Timothee Chalamet, 'A Complete Unknown'

Adrien Brody, 'The Brutalist'

Supporting Actress

Isabella Rossellini, 'Conclave'

Selena Gomez, 'Emilia Perez'

Ariana Grande, 'Wicked'

Director

Jacques Audiard, 'Emilia Perez'

Edward Berger, 'Conclave'

Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune: Part Two'

Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine as Light'

Film Not in the English Language

Emilia Perez

The Count of Monte Cristo

Kneecap

All We Imagine as Light

