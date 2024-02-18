BAFTA Awards: Best Screenplay goes to French courtroom drama 'Anatomy of a Fall'

London, Feb 18 Justine Triet and her partner Arthur Harari pick up the first award of the BAFTA Awards night for the French courtroom drama, 'Anatomy of a Fall', which tells the story of a writer accused of her husband's murder, reports BBC.

It has been nominated in several other categories, including best actress for Sandra Huller, and the big one -- best film.

Billed as the biggest night in British cinema, according to BBC, the 77th British Academy Film Awards have drawn Hollywood stars and the elite of the UK's film fraternity for the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Leading the nominations is 'Oppenheimer', up for 13 categories, about the American physicist described as the 'father of the atomic bomb. 'Barbie', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'The Zone of Interest' also feature in the nominations. UK films in contention include 'All of Us Strangers', 'Saltburn' and 'How to Have Sex'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor