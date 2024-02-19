BAFTA Awards: Robert Downey Jr, Da'Vine Randolph feted for Best Supporting roles

London, Feb 19 The award for best supporting actor went to Robert Downey, Jr for his role in 'Oppenheimer', making it the third win of the night for the biopic of the father of the atomic bomb, reports BBC.

This was the fourth award of the night for 'Oppenheimer', the others being for best editing, best cinematography and best original score.

Downey, a three-time Oscar nominee, plays Oppenheimer's nemesis Lewis Strauss in the Christopher Nolan-helmed biopic. He was up against Robert De Niro ('Killers of the Flower Moon'), Jacob Elordi ('Saltburn'), Ryan Gosling ('Barbie'), Paul Mescal ('All of Us Strangers') and Dominic Sessa ('The Holdovers').

The trophy for the best supporting actress, meanwhile, went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her role in 'The Holdovers', the American comedy drama directed by Alexander Payne.

Da'Vine drew laughs from the audience when she complimented the actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who gave her the award for best supporting actress.

"You are so handsome," 'The Holdovers' actress told him. "I was hoping you were going to be here and woah. Worth it." She described her win as "coming full circle" since she started her career in London.

