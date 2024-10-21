Bagheera trailer out now, have a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : On Monday, the makers of Bagheera released the film's trailer.

The film is headlined by Srii Murali and produced by Hombale Films. Directed by Dr Suri, the film will hit the screens on October 31, 2024.

The trailer shows Sriimurali in a police uniform by day, and in a dark mask at night. The film promises an abundance of action sequences, explosions and gore, all while exploring the underlying themes of good and evil.

https://x.com/hombalefilms/status/1848214135764668547

After the release of the trailer, actor Prabhas gave a shout out to the team.

Taking to social media, Prabhas shared the poster of Bagheera and wrote:

"Loved what I saw in the #Bagheera trailer.. Best wishes to Dr. Suri, Sri Murali, Hombale films and the entire team," he wrote.

Bagheera is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 31. Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Garuda Ram also star in the film.

