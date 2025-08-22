'Bahli Sohni' song from 'Baaghi 4' out now

New Delhi [India], August 22 : A new song 'Bahli Sohni' from Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu-starrer 'Baaghi 4' was unveiled on Friday.

Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song is sung by Mani Moudgill, Badshah, and Nikhita Gandhi, with lyrics and music by Mani Moudgill and Badshah.

Take a look at the song here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Earlier this month, the makers shared the film's teaser, which introduced Tiger Shroff as Ronny in a darker and more intense role.

The teaser shows him as both the hero and the villain of his story, driven by loss and vengeance, with powerful action sequences and emotional undertones.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa. Kannada filmmaker

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is set to be released in cinemas on 5th September.

The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie 'Varsham' and the 2011 Indonesian film 'The Raid: Redemption.' The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second instalment, 'Baaghi 2,' came out in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie Kshanam. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, 'Baaghi 3' was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor