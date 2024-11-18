"Bahut bada revenue hai...": Diljit vows to stop making songs about alcohol when govt bans "sharab" nationwide

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 : Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made a powerful statement during his Ahmedabad performance on Sunday as part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour' and vowed to stop creating songs about alcohol if the government enforces a nationwide ban on liquor.

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer shared a video from the concert, where he called out all the states for not doing enough to stop liquor sales since it is a huge "revenue" generator.

Diljit also stated that he would stop making songs on "sharab" if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.

"Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Hosakta yeh? (If all of India's states declare themselves as dry states, then Diljit Dosanjh won't ever sing songs on alcohol. I promise. Can that happen?)," he said.

"Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi huye the. Kya baatein karrahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte (It's a huge revenue source. During COVID-19, everything shut down except alcohol shops. What are you saying? You can't fool the youth)," he added.

Ahead of the Ahmedabad concert, Diljit performed in Hyderabad on November 15, where he received a legal notice from the Telangana government, asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

The notice, issued just hours before his performance on Friday, cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

