"..bahut sari cheezen hai jisme rukavate aa gayi hai": Tiku Talsania on how his life has changed after suffering from brain stroke

By Ila Sankrityayan

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is known for his unforgettable roles and for making the audience laugh with his perfect comic timing. The actor, who starred in 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Hungama', and others, went through a tough phase and suffered a brain stroke in January.

However, now he has recovered and is all set to entertain his fans once again with his intriguing projects.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared how he was back to work after coming out of the hospital and how his lifestyle has changed after suffering from a brain stroke, and how he is dealing with those changes.

Talsania was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after suffering from a brain stroke.

Although he went through a tough phase, the ace star has complete faith in the Almighty and is full of confidence.

He said, "Life is wonderful", he said, mentioning the lifestyle changes, "..bahut sari cheezen hai jisme rukavate aa gayi hai aur cope kar rahe hai un changes ke saath, "he added.

The actor, who acted in numerous TV shows and started with 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' in 1984, shared that he got good treatment that helped in his early recovery and after coming out of the hospital, he started working.

"Luckily, I got a very good doctor..unhone itni achi treatment ki mai chaar din mein khada ho gaya, but he said I have to keep you under observation. Then, I came out of the hospital...ek film ki baat chal rahi thi 'Fari Ek Vaar', vo bhi Gujarati film thi, and it starred Supriya Pathak.. to vo humne complete ki 18 days hum Gujarat mein the. I shot that film after my this thing(brain stroke). So, I am absolutely fine. I am also doing one Bollywood film by the end of November-December."

He shared that most important is, "Keep it up, have faith in the Almighty, fight it out, and keep up the struggle although it is not easy, you will be out of it."

The veteran actor expressed gratitude towards those who gave him support during the challenging period of his life, " I thank people for giving me that kind of support and keeping me in their prayers. I feel very obliged, and I thank everyone."

Tiku Talsania also talked about his upcoming Gujarati film, 'Jai Mata Ji-Let's Rock', "I liked the script of the film and the approach of the director, so I decided to do the film."

The film is directed by Manish Saini, and it is set to release on May 9.

Tiku Talsania is best known for his comic roles in films like 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Hungama', and 'Dhamaal', among others.

He also had a remarkable non-comic role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Devdas'. Tiku's daughter Shikha is also an actor. She has worked in films such as 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Wake Up Sid'.

