'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame Harshaali Malhotra joins Nandamuri Balakrishna in 'Akhanda 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame Harshaali Malhotra has joined veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in 'Akhanda 2'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to X and announced the casting of Harshaali in the upcoming film.

"HARSHAALI MALHOTRA TO STAR IN 'AKHANDA 2', STARRING BALAKRISHNA... After winning hearts as #Munni in #BajrangiBhaijaan, #HarshaaliMalhotra returns to the big screen with #Akhanda2. She essays the pivotal role of #Janani in the much-awaited film starring #NandamuriBalakrishna. Directed by #BoyapatiSreenu, #Akhanda2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on [Thursday] 25 Sept 2025. Produced by #RaamAchanta and #GopiAchanta... Music by #ThamanS... #MTejeswiniNandamuri presentation," Adarsh wrote on X.

A while ago, Harshaali, who rose to fame with her character of Munni in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, expressed her excitement about her film 'Akhanda 2' with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

"Ek khamoshi thi jo sab kuch keh gayi,Ek muskaan thi jo dil mein reh gayi. Chhoti si Munni thi, par yaadon mein badi ban gayi. Aaj phir ek kahaani lekar aayi hoon, Is baar lafzon ke saath, ek nayi roshni ban kar chhayi hoon Munni was not just a character; she was a feeling, a memory, a heartbeat -something that stayed with you, and with me," she posted on Instagram.

"After all these years, I've held on to your love -patiently, silently, and with a heart full of gratitude. While you were remembering Munni, I was preparing -learning, growing, and becoming so that one day, when I return, I return not just as that little girl, but as someone ready to feel everything again on screen, with you," Harshaali expressed.

She also opened up about her character 'Janani' that she portrays in the film.

"And now, I'm finally ready to share her with you Meet JANANI - a new story, a new emotion, a new chapter of me She laughs, she dreams, she speaks from the heart, and I've poured my soul into every scene Iss baar bhi mujhe aapka pyaar chahiye -wahi ashirvaad, wahi taaliyon ki goonj, wahi aankhon ka pyaar, mere liye wahi jazbaat From Munni's silence to JANANI 's voice, this isn't just my return-It's ours," she concluded.

'Akhanda 2' will be out in theatres on September 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor