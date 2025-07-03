Bajrangi Bhaijaan Fame Harshaali Malhotra to Debut in South Cinema With Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna

After taking a break from acting for a while Harshaali Malhotra will be back on bring screen. The actress rose fame after working in Salman Khan's film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. In movie Harshaali played a role of little girl Muni from Pakistan who mistakenly enters India and how with the help of Salman Khan she goes back to her nation. Harshaali, who has captivated many with her innocent face and smile, is now coming to meet the audience through a new film. Her upcoming film has been announced recently.

Harshaali soon will be debuting in South film titled Akhanda-2. She will be seen playing the role of a mother in this film. South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the lead role in this film. Recently, while sharing this good news Harshaali shared first look of her from movie. The production house 14 Reels Plus, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

Post reads, "A smile of an angel and a heart of gold. Introducing Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame HarshaaliMalhotra as 'Janani' from Akhanda2 Akhanda2 Thandaavam in theatres Dussehra 25th September. "

Following her role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra returns to acting in the big-budget film 'Akhanda-2', scheduled for a Dussehra release on September 25, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This marks her comeback to the screen after nearly 10 years.