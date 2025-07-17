'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' turns 10: Kabir Khan remembers film with special post, says it "didn't just entertain, it healed"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : It's been ten years since 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' first hit the big screen, and the film still holds a special place in the hearts of many.

To mark this special day, director Kabir Khan took to his Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shoot, along with an emotional note reflecting on its legacy.

The photos, taken during the film's shoot across various scenic locations, brought back memories of a movie that moved audiences with its story of love, kindness, and hope.

Kabir, in his caption, wrote, "Happy Bajrangi Day! It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Bajrangi Bhaijaan first found its way into people's hearts. Over the last decade, I have been totally overwhelmed by the love this film continues to receive all over the world. We set out to tell a story of love and hope in a world that sometimes forgets these emotions."

"To this day, I meet people who tell me how this film makes them laugh and cry every time they see it. And that, to me, is the real reward - knowing that Bajrangi didn't just entertain, it healed," the filmmaker added.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMMfxTyyuKK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after Kabir posted the images, fans chimed in the comment section in no time.

"Feels like yesterday," wrote one fan. Another commented, "One of the best films I have ever watched in my life. Hats off to you and the entire team." While a third user added, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 - release it quickly! It's impossible to wait."

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' which released in 2015, starred Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film followed the journey of Pawan, a kind-hearted Indian man who takes it upon himself to reunite a lost mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border.

The film was a massive hit at the box office and became one of the most loved films of the decade.

