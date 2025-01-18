Balakrishna, Jr NTR pay tributes to NTR on death anniversary

Hyderabad, Jan 18 Tollywood actors N. Balakrishna, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram on Saturday paid tributes to former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. T. Rama Rao on his 28th death anniversary.

They paid floral tributes early in the morning at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad and recalled N. T. Rama Rao's contributions as an actor, leader and Chief Minister.

Jr NTR accompanied by his brother Kalyan Ram were the first to lay wreaths at the samadhi of their grandfather.

A large number of fans of Jr NTR gathered on the occasion.

Balakrishna, who is also a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA in Andhra Pradesh, also paid tributes to his father. He was accompanied by his brother N. Ramakrishna and other family members.

Balakrishna said NTR was not only the greatest actor but he dedicated himself to serving people, especially the poor and downtrodden.

He said NTR would always live in the hearts of people. The actor-politician said it was NTR who fought for the self-respect of Telugu people by floating TDP and bringing recognition to them globally.

Balakrishna said NTR's contributions to films and politics would always be remembered.

He recalled that as the chief minister, the late leader launched many schemes for the welfare of the poor. He described NTR as a university and a role model for all.

Balakrishna said NTR simplified administration by creating new talukas and mandals and launched revolutionary schemes like Rs.2-a-kg rice.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to NTR on his samadhi.

He was accompanied by his mother Bhuvaneswari, daughter of NTR.

Lokesh recalled that NTR brought recognition to the Telugu people and brought many reforms in administration.

He hoped that NTR would soon be conferred with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

Legendary actor NTR launched TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by coming to power within nine months, ending the single-party rule of Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died on January 18, 1996, a few months after his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt and became the chief minister.

