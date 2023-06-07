Balakrishna's 108th movie title to launch on Jun 8 at 108 locations

Chennai, June 7 God Of Masses Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass and action entertainer with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is being made on a high budget by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner.

The makers are providing back-to-back treats to fans for Balakrishna's birthday (June 10). The title of the movie will be unveiled on June 8. The makers who are aggressively promoting the movie have chosen 108 locations where 108 hoardings of title posters will be installed. 9:10 a.m. is the auspecious time locked for the same. A few bigger surprises are planned for Balakrishna's birthday.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

The makers on Ugadi eve released two posters to unveil two different looks of Balakrishna in the movie.

S. Thaman composes tunes for #NBK108, while C. Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

NBK108 is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Cast includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela.The writer and director is Anil Ravipudi, while the producers are Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

