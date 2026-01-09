Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Pregnant Months After Wedding With Milind Chandwani? Actress React to Buzz

Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor got married to her long time boyfriend Milind Chandwani last year. Avika hinted at a major life change coming in 2026, leading netizens to speculate that she and her husband, Milind Chandwani, are expecting their first child four months after their wedding. During an conversation with Telly Talk India, Avika refuted the pregnancy rumours.

Avika said, "All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge." Avika claimed that 2026 will usher in new changes for them, something they are extremely excited about. Milind described their unexpected marriage as "a huge and truly amazing change" they never anticipated or planned. The couple, together since 2020, married on the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga on September 30, in a grand celebration with both families.

All wedding rituals, including haldi, mehendi, baraat, and phere, were performed on the show's set. Avika looked stunning in a red lehenga, while Milind donned a traditional sherwani. The 28-year-old actress, who has been in the public eye since 2008, previously shared her decision to marry Milind on national television, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and blessings she's received. She told Hindustan Times that she wanted her audience, an integral part of her journey, to share in this special moment, feeling she had manifested it.

Talking about couples love story, they met through a mutual friend in Hyderabad; Avika fell for Milind at first sight, though he initially friend-zoned her for six months. In 2024, she recalled on Bharti Singh's podcast that the topic of marriage arose immediately when she introduced Milind to her family. Avika had previously expressed her eagerness to marry Milind, stating she would have married him years ago if it were up to her. "Mere dimaag mein ho chuki hai shaadi. But he was sensible."