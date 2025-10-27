Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda celebrates Chhat Pooja

Mumbai Oct 27 Television actress Neha Marda shared a new video montage on her social media account on the occasion of Chhat Pooja. The actress gave fans a glimpse of a traditional celebration and her performing rituals with a lot of devotion.

Neha captioned her post, "Grateful for the divine energy of the sun and the strength of tradition." In another post, she wrote, "Happy Kharana". In the video, Neha is seen dressed in a metallic pink and gold Banarasi tissue net saree paired with a heavily embroidered dupatta and traditional jewellery, including the traditional Nath, Mang tika and layered gold necklace.

She completed her look with red bangles and vermilion starting from her nose adorning her forehead. The video features her performing various Chhat Pooja rituals that include preparing offerings, lighting diyas, and getting ready – all of it with a lot of love. The actress was seen sitting beside her husband, Ayushman Agarwal, during the prayers and the Aarti.

The couple is seen performing the pooja together in front of a decorated yellow backdrop. Neha is also shown offering food items arranged on banana leaves and lighting lamps. Marking the sacred occasion of Kharana, a key part of the four-day Chhat Pooja festival. For the uninitiated, Neha Marda married Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012.

The actress was at the peak of her career when she chose to get married. Neha was seen as Gehna, an important character in the popular show Balika Vadhu, when she chose to get married, further quitting the show. The actress made a comeback as the lead in the TV show Doli Armaanon Ki opposite actor Mohit Mallik. Neha welcomed a baby girl, her first child, in 2023.

She had faced several pregnancy-related complications, making her pregnancy a difficult one. The actress has ever since then been vocal about her postpartum journey and is often seen talking about the challenges of motherhood.

Recently, Neha stepped into entrepreneurship and has launched her own business venture.

