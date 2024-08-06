"Ballu Balram went onto become most iconic character in history": Subhash Ghai on 31 years of 'Khalnayak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff starrer iconic movie 'Khalnayak' clocked 31 years on Tuesday. Characters like 'Ballu' (played by Sanjay Dutt), created by legendary Subhash Ghai will be remembered for generations to come in the history of Indian cinema.

31 years ago, on August 6, theatres across the nation were electrified with the anthem "Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main." Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Ballu Balram became iconic, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai once again demonstrated his unmatched ability to create larger-than-life cinema in Bollywood.

Reflecting on the film's impact, Subhash Ghai shared in a press note shared by his team, "I am beyond grateful to the audiences for their endless love towards the characters, songs and everything about the film after thirty-one years of its release. Needless to say, 'Ballu Balram' went onto become the most iconic character in the history of Indian cinema and stands tall with pride even today as the references from the film are drawn from across the globe, all this because of the audience's love."

Ballu Balram, with his alpha male persona, captivated the audience and is also very relevant to date.

Expressing gratitude for love on film, Subhash Ghai added, "The love and admiration for 'Khalnayak' even after three decades is humbling. It's a reminder of the power of cinema and how it can transcend time. Ballu Balram remains relevant because he embodies the eternal struggle between good and evil within us all."

'Khalnayak' is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it has since gained cult status. The action crime drama, written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts Limited, was released on August 6, 1993.

It starred Sanjay Dutt (as the villain), Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff as police officer Ram, and Madhuri as undercover cop Ganga in the film.

The movie is known for its music and 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, is still liked by the audience. It received positive response from the critics and movie buffs. At the 39th Filmfare Awards, 'Khalnayak' received 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Ghai), Best Actor (Dutt), Best Actress (Dixit), and Best Supporting Actor (Shroff), and won two awards - Best Female Playback Singer (Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun) and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan), both for the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'.

