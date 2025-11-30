Bandish Bandits Has Been One of the Most Rewarding Opportunities of My Acting Career!’: Shreya Chaudhry

Bandish Bandits 2 added another big achievement to its journey by winning the Best Web Series (OTT) award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa 2025. The show, known for its heartfelt music, engaging story, and strong performances, has once again proved its place as one of India’s most loved streaming series. Actor Shreya Chaudhry, who go unanimous love from audiences for her brilliant performance as Tamanna Sharma, the female lead of Bandish Bandits 2, shared her heartfelt excitement after the win.

Shreya Chaudhry said: “Being part of Bandish Bandits has been one of the most rewarding opportunities of my acting career, and season 2 was especially close to my heart. Winning Best Web Series at IFFI feels incredibly special. I’m grateful to the audience for their unwavering love and to our amazing team whose passion made this season what it is. This honour belongs to every single person who believed in our story. I’m thrilled because validations like this play a huge hand in me being noticed and getting my foot in the door. I’m grateful to the love that I have received in both seasons and the series really gave me the opportunity to shine through as a performer and make my mark in this industry.” With this win, Bandish Bandits 2 continues to celebrate the charm of Indian music, both classical and contemporary, while connecting deeply with audiences worldwide.