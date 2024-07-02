'Bando Stone and The New World' trailer: Donald Glover battles CGI monsters in tropical island setting

Washington [US], July 2 : Actor Donald Glover is set to dazzle audiences, this time as both director and star in the upcoming film 'Bando Stone and The New World'.

The trailer for this post-apocalyptic adventure showcases Glover in the role of Bando Stone, navigating a treacherous landscape teeming with colossal creatures and otherworldly challenges.

Glover, known for his versatility in entertainment as both an actor and rapper under the alias Childish Gambino, brings a unique flair to the film.

In 'Bando Stone and The New World', he not only directs and stars but also curates the film's soundtrack, featuring his own music.

The trailer hints at a blend of action and comedy, as Glover's character, a former pop star thrust into a survivalist role, struggles comically to adapt to his new environment.

The plot unfolds on a mysterious tropical island reminiscent of Jurassic landscapes, where Bando Stone encounters Jessica Allain's character and her son, forming an unlikely alliance against the island's hostile denizens.

The trailer showcases Glover's trademark wit as Bando Stone, who, when asked about his survival skills, confidently asserts his singing prowess to sceptical companions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, written by Evi Wilder and produced by RCA Records in collaboration with Childish Gambino's production company, Gilga, promises a visually stunning adventure.

While an official synopsis and commercial release date are yet to be revealed, the trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into Glover's ambitious project.

Fans can anticipate the release of the track 'Lithonia,' featured prominently in the trailer, which is slated for release on July 2.

'Bando Stone and The New World' marks yet another milestone in Glover's career, showcasing his creative breadth and storytelling prowess in the realm of cinema.

