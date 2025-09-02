Bangkok Shines as Astar Awards 2025 crowns Professor Farhat Basir Khan with Highest Distinction on global stage

Bangkok [Thailand], September 2 : Bangkok hosted the Astar Awards, an international gala that united filmmakers, cinema scholars, and artists from over 30 nations. The event organised by the International Institute of Film Science and Arts (IIFSA) became a vibrant testament to cinema's ability to transcend borders, blending art, science, technology, and society into one transformative celebration.

The Awards spanned more than 20 categories, casting a wide net that celebrated not just cinematic craft but also film research, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation, as per the press release.

The Astar Lifetime Achievement Award in Media Innovation and Cultural Communication was presented to Professor(Dr) Farhat Basir Khan, a towering figure whose career spans four decades as an academic, filmmaker, and mentor. The honour was conferred by Michael, Secretary General of IIFSA, as the auditorium erupted into a standing ovation.

In a deeply moving address, Professor Khan reminded the world of the timeless role of storytelling, "This award is not just recognition of the past; it is a reminder that the work of cultural communication is never finished. The world needs stories that heal, that connect, and that inspire us to believe in a better future," as quoted in the press release.

He credited Jamia Hamdard University, particularly its Vice Chancellor, Prof. M. Afshar Alam, and Professor (Dr) Reshma Nasrin, for fostering his creative and academic pursuits. But with characteristic humility, he described his proudest achievement as his students, now acclaimed voices in cinema across the globe.

Highlights of the evening included Mascha Schilinski's Sound of Falling sweeping Best Director and Best Feature Film. Sorda, a Spanish drama led by deaf actress Miriam Garlo, claimed both Best Inclusion and Diversity Film and Best Cinematography, a landmark recognition of Garlo's rising global stature. The daring cross-border documentary Fiume o morte from Croatia, Italy, and Slovenia won Best Documentary and Best International Co-Production. Iranian auteur Mohammad Rasoulof was honoured with Best Screenplay for The Seed of the Sacred Fig, fresh from its Cannes Special Jury Prize. Acclaimed actor Elliott Crosset Hove (Godland) took home Best Actor, while Indian veteran Vipin Sharma (Monkey Man, Taare Zameen Par) earned Best Supporting Actor.

The prestige of the Astar Awards were reinforced by an illustrious international jury featuring voices that have shaped film theory, technology, and practice. Among them were Karl Bardosh of NYU Tisch, pioneer of mobile cinema, Demetri Terzopoulos, Oscar Technical Award laureate, Patricia Pisters, leading film philosopher and theorist, and George Huang of UCLA, acclaimed filmmaker and educator. Their expertise ensured that the Awards were not just ceremonial but a rigorous recognition of artistic and cultural merit.

What set the Astar Awards apart was not only the glamour but its visionary ethos, a recognition that cinema must continually evolve, bridging continents and disciplines. Professor Khan, in his closing words, said, "Cinema is not only about what we see on screen, but also about what we carry forward as a society. It is our mirror, our teacher, and our bridge to one another."

The Astar Awards, in honouring both pioneers and innovators, illuminated the profound responsibility and promise of storytelling. By celebrating diverse voices and bold visions, the event did not just recognise cinematic achievements; it charted a path for cinema as a global institution of culture and change.

As the curtains fell, Bangkok's night sky mirrored the brilliance inside, a constellation of stories, voices, and dreams reminding the world why cinema will forever remain humanity's most powerful narrative thread, according to the press release.

