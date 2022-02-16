Bappi Lahiri Death: Celebs arrives at Bappi Lahiri's residence to pay last respects

Bollywood actress Kajol has arrived at Bappi Lahiri’s residence along with her mother, yesteryear star Tanuja. While Kajol was wearing a pastel blue suit with a white dupatta, her mother opted for a printed black and beige saree.As Bappi Lahiri bids adieu to the world, actor Vivek Oberoi said the music industry has “lost another gem today.” Vivek further tweeted, “My personal favorite song of his has been Kisi Nazar Ko Tera.. from the movie Aitbaar that was filmed on my father @sureshoberoi A truly soulful song that people continue to love till date.”

Bappi Lahiri, who was known as the disco king of Bollywood, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, February 17, after his son, Bappa arrives from the United States.The hospital also issued an official statement, confirming the death of Lahiri and stating that he was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and recurrent chest infection. “He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” read the statement further.



