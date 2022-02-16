Bappi Lahiri Death: Veteran singer died of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection

Legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, who was known as the disco king of Bollywood, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. The hospital also issued an official statement, confirming the death of Lahiri and stating that he was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea

“He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” read the statement further. Bappi Lahiri was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.