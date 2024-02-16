Barbara Alyn Woods says 'One Tree Hill' cast is 'all on board' for a reunion

Los Angeles, Feb 16 Actress Barbara Alyn Woods says that a ‘One Tree Hill’, which had a decade-long run with more than 180 episodes, reunion may not be completely out of the cards.

Talking to etonline.com, the actress, who played the titular character of Deb Scott, opened up about how her ‘One Tree Hill’ "family" has maintained staying in touch for so long.

"We all kept in touch -- unlike other shows where they say 'We're family, we're going to keep in touch', we actually have," Woods said.

‘One Tree Hill’ aired from 2003 to 2012. The cast included names such as Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz.

Woods said it’s the closeness of the cast to this day, 12 years from the series finale, as well the resurgence of the drama, that could be to thank if and when the cast is brought back for a spinoff or a series.

"I have no idea what’s going on, but if there wasn’t some sort of spinoff or something, I would be so surprised," the actress said.

She added: "Because we’re all on board, we’re all friends, it would be the most fun show anybody has ever been on."

She added that as the show continues to find a new audience through Netflix, Hulu and other online platforms, the cast feels the pressure to deliver to both the old and new fans and reciprocate the love they feel even now.

"I feel very fortunate. Not only has the show had this major resurgence – I actually think it’s bigger now than it was when it aired," the actress said. "We just need to keep going, this thing is not going to die."

