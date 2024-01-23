'Barbie' snubbed, 13 Oscar noms for 'Oppenheimer'; 54th nod for John Williams

Los Angeles, Jan 23 The race to the 96th annual Academy Awards has picked up the momentum. On Tuesday, the nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced.

The biggest disappointment comes in the form of the Greta Gerwig directorial ‘Barbie’ as it failed to get nominated in the Best Director and Actress in a Leading Role category.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid were on hand to announce the nominees live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, reports ‘Variety’.

Acclaimed music composer John Williams, scored his 54th Oscar nomination for the Harrison Ford-starrer ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’. With this he has become the most nominated person in the Oscars.

Here are the nominations:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt for ‘Oppenheimer’; Danielle Brooks for ‘The Color Purple’; America Ferrera for ‘Barbie’; Jodie Foster for ‘Nyad’; and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for ‘The Holdovers’

Costume Design

‘Barbie’; ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; ‘Napoleon’; ‘Oppenheimer’; and ‘Poor Things’

Sound

‘The Creator; ‘Maestro’; ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’; ‘Oppenheimer’; and ‘The Zone of Interest’;

Original Score

‘American Fiction’; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’; ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; ‘Oppenheimer’; and ‘Poor Things’

Adapted Screenplay

‘American Fiction’; ‘Barbie’; ‘Oppenheimer’; ‘Poor Things’; and ‘The Zone of Interest’

Original Screenplay

‘Anatomy of a Fall’; ‘The Holdovers’; ‘Maestro’; ‘May December’; and ‘Past Lives’

Live Action Short Film

‘The After’; ‘Invincible’; ‘Night of Fortune’; ‘Red, White and Blue’; and ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’

Animated Short Film

‘Letter to a Pig’; ‘Ninety-Five Senses’; ‘Our Uniform’; ‘Pachyderme’; and ‘War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko’

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown for ‘American Fiction’; Robert De Niro for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; Robert Downey Jr. for ‘Oppenheimer’; Ryan Gosling for ‘Barbie’; and Mark Ruffalo for ‘Poor Things’

Original Song

‘The Fire Inside’ from ‘Flamin’ Hot’; ‘I’m Just Ken’ from ‘Barbie’; ‘It Never Went Away’ from ‘American Symphony’; ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; and ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’

Documentary Feature Film

‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’; ‘The Eternal Memory’; ‘Four Daughters’; ‘To Kill a Tiger’; and ‘20 Days in Mariupol’

Documentary Short Film

‘The ABCs of Book Banning’; ‘The Barber of Little Rock’; ‘Island in Between’; ‘The Last Repair Shop’; and ‘Nai Nai & Wai Po’

International Feature Film

‘Io Capitano’ (Italy); ‘Perfect Days’ (Japan); ‘Society of the Snow’ (Spain); ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ (Germany); and ‘The Zone of Interest’ (United Kingdom)

Animated Feature Film

‘The Boy and the Heron’; ‘Elemental’; ‘Nimona’; ‘Robot Dreams’; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’; and ‘Barbie’

Makeup and Hairstyling

‘Golda’; ‘Maestro’; ‘Oppenheimer’; ‘Poor Things’; and ‘Society of the Snow’

Production Design

‘Barbie’; ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; ‘Napoleon’; ‘Oppenheimer’; and ‘Poor Things’

Film Editing

‘Anatomy of a Fall’; ‘The Holdovers’; ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; ‘Oppenheimer’; and ‘Poor Things’

Cinematography

‘El Conde’; ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; ‘Maestro’; ‘Oppenheimer’; and ‘Poor Things’

Visual Effects

‘The Creator’; ‘Godzilla Minus One’; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’; ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’; and ‘Napoleon’

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’; Colman Domingo for ‘Rustin’; Paul Giamatti for ‘The Holdovers’; Cillian Murphy for ‘Oppenheimer’; and Jeffrey Wright for ‘American Fiction’

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening for ‘Nyad’; Lily Gladstone for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; Sandra Hüller for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’; Carey Mulligan for ‘Maestro’; and Emma Stone for ‘Poor Things’

Directing

Justine Triet for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’; Martin Scorsese for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; Christopher Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer’; Yorgos Lanthimos for ‘Poor Things’; and Jonathan Glazer for ‘The Zone of Interest’

Best Picture

‘American Fiction’; ‘Anatomy of a Fall’; ‘Barbie’; ‘The Holdovers’; ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; ‘Maestro’; ‘Oppenheimer’; ‘Past Lives’; ‘Poor Things’; and ‘The Zone of Interest’

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year and his fourth time emceeing overall.

