Barbra Streisand remembers 'A Star Is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson

Washington [US], September 30 : Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her late co-star Kris Kristofferson, following the announcement of his passing on September 28.

Streisand described Kristofferson as a "special" and "charming" performer, recalling their time together on the set of 'A Star Is Born'.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram shared on Monday morning, Streisand shared her first encounter with Kristofferson, "The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A., I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became 'A Star Is Born'."

Reflecting on their collaboration, she noted, "In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen.' For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on stage to sing our other 'A Star Is Born' duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

Streisand concluded her tribute by extending her condolences to Kristofferson's wife, Lisa, stating, "My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa, who I know supported him in every way possible."

Kristofferson, an esteemed country singer-songwriter and actor, won a Golden Globe for his role as John Norman Howard in the 1976 remake of 'A Star Is Born'.

In the film, Streisand portrayed Esther Hoffman, who finds both romance and professional challenges alongside Kristofferson's character.

The film's song "Evergreen" went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Kristofferson passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by loved ones in his Maui, Hawaii home.

Although no specific cause of death was disclosed, his family requested privacy during their time of grief, in a post shared on Instagram.

Kristofferson had previously spoken openly about his struggles with memory loss and a diagnosis of Lyme disease, as per Deadline.

Following his death, several figures from the entertainment industry, including Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes, joined Streisand in honoring the legacy of the legendary artist.

