Barkha Bisht: Never felt that I had left television

Mumbai, July 28 Barkha Bisht, who has made a comeback after a long hiatus, shared that even though she was away from television for some time, the actress never felt that she had left television.

"Television has always felt like home to me, a place where I can truly connect with my audience and bring the characters I play to life. Even though I have been away from television for a while, I never felt that I had left television," Barkha said.

Currently, the actress stars in the family drama 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', where she plays the role of Meethi Maai.

Talking about her character, Barkha said: "Playing Meethi Maai in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' has been a deeply fulfilling and enriching experience. The character has a unique approach to the storyline. The journey has been filled with love, challenges, and incredible moments that I will cherish forever."

The actress added that her character will introduce many twists and turns in the lives of Bulbul and Veer (played by Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey).

"I think these twists and turns are the ones that keep the audience hooked to the show. This role has not only allowed me to explore new facets of my acting but also to touch the hearts of viewers in a meaningful way. I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support and affection from our audience, who inspire me to give my best every day," she added.

The show airs on Colors.

