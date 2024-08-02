Barkha Bisht opens up about her role in family drama 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : Barkha Bisht opened up about her role as Meethi Maai in the family drama 'Mera Balam Thanedaar,' also starring Shagun Pandey.

The family drama 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' gets a thrilling twist with the arrival of Meethi Maai, played by Barkha Bisht. The show, centred on the contrasting marriage of IPS Officer Veer (Shagun Pandey) and the lively Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary), continues to captivate audiences.

In the upcoming week, the family satsang turns into a battle of wits between Veer and Meethi Maai.

Sharing about her character, Barkha Bisht stated in a press note shared by the show's team, "My character holds the power to shape beliefs and control narratives. In the show, Veer thinks he can expose Meethi Maai, but he underestimates her influence over society. This storyline is about more than just deceptionit's a strategic game where only the shrewdest will prevail. Meethi Maai is not just a spiritual leader but a force to be reckoned with, and her plans are bigger than they seem."

Earlier, Shagun, who portrays Veer, an IPS officer in the show, shared details about his role. He told ANI, "I portray the role of a righteous police officer who values honesty and expects to be confronted with the harsh truth rather than comforted with lies. His determination stems from a personal experience, where someone close to him faced a situation he never wants any young girl or child to endure."

On working with his co-star Shruti Choudhary, he said, "It is fantastic because she is an exceptionally quick learner. She effortlessly grasps whatever we want to imbibe, and her natural brilliance shines through organically."

The show is airing on Colors.

