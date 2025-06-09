Barkha Singh on Playing Ishita in Lafangey: “It’s a Mirror for Everyone Who’s Had to Balance Love With Personal Aspirations”

Barkha Singh is capturing hearts with her streak of incredible performances in the past and this year. Having carved a niche for herself in the digital space, she’s also making impressive strides in the film industry. Recently, she mesmerized audiences with her performance in The Sabarmati Report, earning praise for her natural screen presence for her cameo. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see more of her, and now her latest series, Lafangey, is finally out. Barkha plays Ishita in the light-hearted drama with elements of romance, comedy, and slice-of-life. Barkha opened up about her character Ishita in the series, calling her a woman with big dreams.

Barkha described her character Ishita, saying, “Ishita is a modern woman with big dreams and a strong sense of individuality. Her relationship with Rohan goes through several ups and downs, and in many ways, it’s a mirror for everyone who’s had to balance love with personal aspirations. It’s been an exciting role to play, and I think Ishita will connect with viewers who know what it’s like to juggle their career ambitions with emotional decisions.”

Barkha's character is paired with Gagan Arora's character in the series. Their relationship goes through a variety of ups and downs, emotional challenges, and tender moments that keep viewers invested in their journey. The chemistry between Barkha and Gagan is undeniable, as their interactions are filled with wit, humor, and vulnerability.

One standout aspect of their pairing is how their characters navigate the complexities of young love, friendship, and the process of growing up. Their banter is playful, their disagreements feel genuine, and their moments of tenderness are heartwarming. Whether they are sharing laughter or addressing conflicts, Barkha and Gagan’s on-screen presence is truly captivating.

Barkha Singh is also starring in the fourth season of the acclaimed crime thriller series Criminal Justice, alongside Pankaj Tripathi. Though only a few episodes have been released, her performance has already garnered praise from both critics and audiences. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing how her character unfolds in the upcoming episodes of this intense legal drama.