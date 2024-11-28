Barkha Singh recalls how driving Maruti 800 car brought back wonderful memories

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actress Barkha Singh has talked about driving a Maruti 800 car in the recently released “The Sabarmati Report.”

The actress, who played Vikrant Massey’s love interest Shloka in the film, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans for their overwhelming love and appreciation.

Barkha said, "I am truly grateful for all the love I am receiving for Shloka; it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Talking about her shooting experience, the actress added: “On a fun note, driving a Maruti 800 car after all these years brought back wonderful memories, making it an unforgettable experience—like the cherry on top of an already amazing journey.”

“Doing the scenes with Vikrant was fun. I have always admired his work, and I hope we have the opportunity to work together again in the future."

Barkha gained recognition for her exceptional performances in projects such as "Maja Ma," "Engineering Girls," "Please Find Attached," and "Masaba Masaba 2." She has several exciting projects ahead, including the recently announced "Lafangey" with Amazon MiniTV.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

In the film, Raashii and Vikrant play journalists who come together to uncover the brutal truth behind one of India's most controversial incidents. The film showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express in 2002, near Godhra in Gujarat.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

