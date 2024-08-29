Barry Keoghan joins Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Washington [US], August 29 : 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan, is the latest addition to Netflix's eagerly awaited 'Peaky Blinders' feature film.

Keoghan will star alongside Cillian Murphy, who reprises his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the Tom Harper-directed movie, according to Deadline.

The announcement follows last month's reveal that Rebecca Ferguson is also set to join the cast.

While specific details about Keoghan's role remain undisclosed, it is known that the film will continue the saga created by Steven Knight, who also wrote the screenplay, according to Deadline.

Knight will produce the film along with Caryn Mandabach, Murphy, and Guy Heeley, while the executive production team includes Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

The movie, produced in collaboration with BBC Film, is anticipated to begin production later this year and will be set during World War II, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keoghan, who earned critical acclaim and awards for his performance in 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' was last seen in Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' and is set to star in several upcoming projects, including 'Bring Them Down' and a film directed by Trey Edward Shults.

He is also in discussions to join Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in Amazon MGM Studios' adaptation of Don Winslow's novella 'Crime 101.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor