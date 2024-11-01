Barry Keoghan joins 'Peaky Blinders' movie spinoff; check out first look

Washington [US], November 1 : Irish actor Barry Keoghan is now officially part of the 'Peaky Blinders' universe.

Netflix released the first look of the 'Saltburn' actor in the upcoming movie spinoff of the popular gangster series on Friday.

In the photo, Keoghan is seen driving a truck, sporting the signature Peaky Blinders cap, a leather jacket, and a fresh cut on his face, teasing his intense new role.

While the first look has left fans excited, details about Keoghan's character or the role he will play in the film are still awaited.

https://x.com/netflix/status/1852351249095459276

This is the first time Keoghan will be joining the world of 'Peaky Blinders.'

Keoghan will be working alongside his fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who is returning to reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, the fierce leader of the Peaky Blinders gang. Other stars from the original series, including Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck, are also returning for the film. Apart from this, Keoghan, Jay Lycurgo has also joined the cast.

The movie will be directed by Tom Harper, who previously directed several episodes of the series.

Although much of the plot remains undisclosed, the movie is being described as "an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s," according to Variety.

Production on the film began in September, and fans got an exciting glimpse of Cillian Murphy back in character as Tommy Shelby.

Steven Knight wrote the script for the "Peaky Blinders" film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. The executive producers include Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor