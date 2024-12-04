Barry Manilow announces lifetime residency at Westgate Las Vegas

Washington [US], December 4 : Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow announced he has accepted a lifetime residency at Westgate Resort and Casino's International Theater in Las Vegas, reported People.

"It's been an incredible journey performing at the International Theater," Manilow said in a statement. "David Siegel and the Westgate team have been like family to me, and I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to call Westgate home for the rest of my career."

He later celebrated the residency on Instagram and wrote, "Have you been to Barry's house?..You're invited to see #MANILOW at @westgatevegas all year long!"

According to a press release, "the "Copacabana" singer is set to perform a series of holiday shows at the storied venue from December 5 through December 14. The concert will feature his smash hits as well as a selection of festive jingles," as reported by People.

"Barry Manilow is a generational artist and a dear friend," said Westgate founder and executive chairman David Siegel. "Over the years, we have built a personal and professional relationship that is truly special, and I am honoured to offer Barry the opportunity to perform at Westgate for a lifetime."

Manilow set a new record at the musical venue last year, playing his 637th show and dethroning Elvis Presley for the most concerts there. To mark the occasion, the "Mandy" singer was gifted with a key to the Las Vegas Strip.

In May, Manilow raised concerns when he cancelled a show during his London residency, claiming "doctor's orders" in a social media statement. He went on to perform the next night without any trouble.

At the show, the Grammy winner performed hits from 'Copacabana' to 'Looks Like We Made It', reported People.

