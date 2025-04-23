Barry Sloane, Tom Cullen join 'House of the Dragon' season 3

Washington [US], April 23 : The third season of the fantasy series House of the Dragon has added three new actors, reported Variety.

Actors Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane have joined the cast of the Game of Thrones prequel, which is currently being filmed.

According to the publication, Cullen will play Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain will take on the role of Ser "Bold" Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane will appear as Ser Adrian Redfort.

The new characters are expected to bring more drama and action to the world of Westeros. The show is set about 200 years before Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood.

The three actors join a large list of returning cast members, including Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Rhys Ifans.

More new names for season 3 had already been announced earlier. These include James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly.

Ryan Condal returns as the showrunner, with George R.R. Martin also involved as co-creator and executive producer.

Earlier this month, shooting of the much-anticipated season 3 began in the United Kingdom, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will consist of eight episodes.

Seasons 1 and 2 of House of the Dragon became extremely popular after their release. According to HBO, the debut season averaged at least 29 million viewers per episodehigher than all but the final two seasons of Game of Thrones.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor