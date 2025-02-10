Barun Sobti, Parul Gulati to be seen in series 'Donali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : A new period drama series 'Donali' is in the works and it features actors Barun Sobti, Parul Gulati and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

Set in the 1960s, the series "delves into the intense and gritty world of dacoits from Chambal". Chunky Pandey and Sandhya Mridul will also be seen in the show.

Parul is likely to essay the role of a dacoit in 'Donali'.

Talking about her character, Parul, without revealing much, said, "Donali is a project close to E Niwas' heart. My character is layered and fierce in the narrative. I am looking forward to showcasing a new side of me to the audience through this character."

She added, "Also, to share screen with such a talented cast like Chunky sir, Barun and Divyendu only promises a great experience for me as an artist. This story has a very emotional angle to it as well and I am very excited about it."

The series is expected to be released later this year.

Meanwhile, Barun Sobti is gearing up for the release of Kohrra 2, which also stars Mona Singh. Recently, the makers unveiled the show's teaser that showed Barun's character, ASI Amarpal Jasjit Garundi, joining hands with his new boss, Dhanwant Kaur, portrayed by Mona Singh, to unravel a gripping murder mystery.

Excited about the season, the team of Kohrra shared, "We are thrilled to bring Kohrra back for a second season on Netflix after the incredible love and appreciation season one received. This time, we're raising the stakes with new twists and the exciting addition of Mona Singh to the cast, who brings a whole new dimension to the story. Our journey with Netflix during season one was exceptional, and we are excited to continue this collaboration, delivering yet another gripping chapter to audiences worldwide."

