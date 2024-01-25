Barun Sobti-starrer 'Rakshak: Chapter 2' brings the story of Kulgam operation

Mumbai, Jan 25 The makers of Barun Sobti-starrer 'Rakshak- India’s Braves' on Thursday announced chapter two of the patriotic series, which is a tribute to the martyrs of the nation and their sacrifices.

Based on true events from declassified army missions, the makers unveiled the first look of the second part of the franchise, featuring Barun engraving the patriotic saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh.

Exploring patriotic sentiments, the story intricately unfolds the account of Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. He collaborated with DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur in a joint operation in Kulgam district, successfully neutralising terrorists and safeguarding both the lives of citizens and the nation's integrity.

Delving into the story of the Kulgam operation, 'Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2' unfolds the gallantry and passion of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur, driven by a deep conviction to safeguard the nation from the threats of militants.

It is notable to mention that Naib Subedar Sombir Singh was awarded ‘The Shaurya Chakra’ and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur with ‘Sher-E-Kashmir’ Medal for Gallantry, in recognition for their bravery and courage in anti-militancy operations.

With riveting war scenes and a strong emotional impact, the series pays a powerful homage to the two heroes, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Barun, who is portraying the role of brave Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, shared: "Rakshak has been an incredible experience for me. I am filled with a profound sense of accomplishment and gratitude. It's a great responsibility to play the role of an individual who sacrificed his life for the nation."

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, and featuring Barun and Vishwaas Kini in pivotal roles, 'Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2' will soon premiere on Amazon miniTV.

