"Bas bulawa aata rahe": Sara Ali Khan recalls shooting for her debut film 'Kedarnath' at sacred place

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Kedarnath will always hold a special place in Sara Ali Khan's life as her debut film was shot there.

On Saturday, she completed six years of being an actor and she could not be more grateful.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a video mentioning she owes a lot to Kedarnath. She feels that wherever she is today is because of the place Kedarnath.

The video showcases some glimpses from her trip to Kedarnath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The video had a voiceover in which Sara said, "The first time that I went to Kedarnath, I was not an actor. The first time I went to Kedarnath, I don't even know if I was me. Everything I am has come from that place, everything I am. So much gratitude. Aur bas bulawa aata rahe aur mai jaati rahun (I hope I keep getting called and keep going)."

She also penned a note filled with gratitude on her Instagram.

"6 years of Kedarnath...Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away...Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories," Sara wrote.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Kedarnath' starred Sara opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods which occured in Uttarakhand in 2013.

The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo Muslim boy (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming untitled action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino', which is directed by Anurag Basu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor