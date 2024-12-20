‘Bas Itna Sa Khwab' fame Bhumika Gurung feels diverse roles help break mental blocks

Mumbai, Dec 20 TV actress Bhumika Gurung, who is currently playing Shagun in the show “Bas Itna Sa Khwab,” recently shared her thoughts on how taking on diverse roles has played a significant part in breaking mental blocks and pushing her boundaries as an artist.

Bhumika is playing a layered character in Zee TV's show, and the role of Shagun also represents her personal growth. Speaking about the same, the actress shared, “I’ve realized I don’t want to be confined to just lead roles. A character can stand out even with minimal screen time if performed with authenticity. It’s about breaking mental blocks and embracing diversity in roles.”

Gurung also revealed that her character of Shagun breaks away from the conventional protagonist mold. She is modern, practical, and unapologetically confident in her choices—completely different from the typical "sacrificing daughter-in-law" often portrayed in Indian television.

“Shagun isn’t a Komolika or a villain. She has feelings, makes mistakes, and owns her decisions. She’s human. That’s what sets her apart,” Bhumika explained.

Speaking about the show, Bhumika mentioned, “At one point, we’ve all dreamt of something or the other. Dreams define us. That’s what makes the title of the show so relatable. It’s about small wishes and aspirations that resonate with everyone.”

Reflecting on her journey as an actor, the actress opened up about the evolution of television. She explained, “Indian TV viewers often see characters in black and white—either entirely good or bad. But real people have layers, and that’s what I try to bring to my roles.”

Bhumika Gurung also highlighted the significance of unlearning in her craft. “The industry has evolved significantly over the years. It’s crucial to embrace new trends, work cultures, and storytelling techniques. That’s how you grow as an artist,” she asserted.

On a related note, “Bas Itna Sa Khwab” is a poignant tale of dreams, resilience, and self-discovery, with Bhumika's portrayal of Shagun providing a refreshing perspective on modern Indian women.

The show airs on weeknights.

