"Baseless and ridiculous": Akhil Akkineni attacks Telangana minister Surekha for her remarks on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Actor Akhil Akkineni on Friday lashed out at Telugu minister Konda Surekha, criticizing her for making "baseless and ridiculous statements" about the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Surekha had alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao was behind their separation, leading to outrage in the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X, Akhil condemned the minister's remarks, calling them "vulgar and disgusting" and shared his disappointment at how a public servant like Konda Surekha had forgotten her "morals and social welfare."

"The baseless and ridiculous statements made by Konda Surekha are vulgar and disgusting. Being a public servant who is expected to protect the people, she has decided to forget her morals and social welfare. The way she has acted is shameful and unforgivable. Respected citizens and honest family members have been left hurt and disrespected," he wrote.

Accusing Surekha of using innocent individuals as "scapegoats," the actor added, "In a political war that she was selfishly trying to win, she has shamelessly attacked and scapegoated innocent individuals who have much higher values and social understanding than her. As a family member and as a member of the film fraternity, I will not be quiet. Justice must be served to this shameful person. There is no space or forgiveness for people like her in our society. This will not be forgiven, nor will it be tolerated."

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan also took to X and wrote, "The statements made by Konda Surekha garu are irresponsible and baseless. Making vulgar public comments about respected individuals is shocking, especially coming from an elected leader who holds public office. This kind of slander aims to destroy the fundamentals of our society."

Several celebrities, including NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi, also slammed Konda Surekha for her controversial remarks.

Recently, during an event, Konda Surekha made derogatory statements about KTR, the Akkineni family, and Samantha. She alleged that many female actors in the Telugu film industry cut their careers short because of KTR. She told reporters, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened. He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of actresses and find their weaknesses to blackmail them. He made them drug addicts and then did this. Everyone knows this. Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his familyeverybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders, as well as Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, condemning her words.

Nagarjuna Akkineni has since filed a defamation case against the Telangana minister following her remarks regarding the divorce between his son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The complaint was filed under section 356 of the Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in the district court of Hyderabad.

Samantha and Naga have also responded to the minister's remarks. Taking to social media, Samantha requested the minister to refrain from speculating about her personal matters.

"My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was by mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Please keep my name out of political battles. I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," she said.

Naga and Samantha announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

