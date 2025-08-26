Batazmeez : Tanya Mittal Slams Ashnoor Kaur on Bigg Boss 19, Says ‘Why Is She Picking Fights With Me?’

Bigg boss 19 has officially began and so the packet of entertainment and drama. With first episode we saw the clash between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur. Tanya Mittal complains about Ashnoor behavior. While they were in kitche she complains to Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Tanya is seen pretty frustrated, while Ashnoor leaves the area.

Then Tanya tells Awez and Awez that "Head on fight kyu le rahi hai? 10 saal choti hai ab mai aa jaungi form mai". She is 10-years small than me, why she is picking up fights with me. She further added that, Tanya called her very "ungrateful" and "badtameez". When Awez tries to explain the scenario to her, Tanya elaborates that Ashnoor's tone wasn't right and she was throwing an attitude at her.

On other hand a conflict arose between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa regarding cooking responsibilities. The disagreement escalates when Kunickaa suggests Baseer cook for himself, prompting Baseer to retort that he never requested her culinary assistance, not even for a glass of water. Despite Kunickaa's attempts to explain she cooked for everyone, Baseer maintains he can manage independently and that no one solicited her efforts, leading her to question his outburst.