"Baut Pyaar and Respect": Diljit Dosanjh drops heartfelt birthday wish for Imtiaz Ali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Diljit Dosanjh has posted a heartwarming birthday wish for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram Story and dropped a picture of Imtiaz, who can be seen holding a photo frame of 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

He wrote, "Sir Happy very very birthday. Baut pyaar and respect."

Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh have worked together in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also wished Imtiaz Ali a happy birthday. She shared a picture of the birthday boy on Instagram Story and wrote, "Wishing you the best year ever @imtiazaliofficial sir filled with great health, greater ideas and everything you desire!"

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari penned an adorable birthday wish for "Rockstar" director. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the rockstar with a sufi soul", with a picture of Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz will collaborate with Aditi on a new web series, 'O Saathi Re,' which will be released on Netflix. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Imtiaz Ali announced a new film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

As per a press note, the project will go on floors in August 2025 and hit the theatres on Baisakhi 2026.

A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil have also joined the project to enhance the film's musical aspect in collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.

Expressing excitement about the yet-to-be-titled film, Imtiaz Ali quoted legendary poet Momin Khan Momin's couplet, "Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota' ('You are with me, however, When there is no one else') "

Further, Imtiaz said, "Momin Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you."

While not much regarding the film has been disclosed, the announcement was enough to surprise the fans.

