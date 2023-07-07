'Bawaal': Varun, Janhvi spread monsoon love with first audio track 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 7 : After releasing the teaser of the much anticipated romantic drama 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, makers on Friday unveiled the audio version of the first song 'Tumhe kitna pyaar karte' on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a still from the movie and captioned it, "Tumhe kitna pyaar karte!!! #Bawaal. Monsoon love. Mithoonx Arijit. Penned by @manojmuntashir. @mithoon11."

'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte', composed by Mithoon, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh.

The teaser of 'Bawaal' gave a window to the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this etching and timeless romantic ballad.

As soon as the teaser was released, Varun and Janhvi's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

Paired on-screen for the first time, Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own! Shot in India and multiple international locales, Bawaal has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

'Bawaal' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories from July 21.

Apart from this, Varun is all set to work with director Atlee and the duo will enthral their fans with a new movie titled 'VD18'. The film will be out on May 31, 2024. It is written and directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

Varun will also be seen in 'Citadel' alongside actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

