'Baywatch' reboot gets greenlight by Fox for 2026-2027 Season

Washington DC [US], September 24 : The iconic television series 'Baywatch' is set to make a comeback. Fox has officially given a straight-to-series order for a reboot of the legendary lifeguard drama, slated to air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season, reported Variety.

Fox Entertainment and Fremantle will co-produce the reboot, which has been commissioned for a 12-episode run.

According to the outlet, Matt Nix will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the new series, with original creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz also on board as executive producers. Additionally, Dante Di Loreto will be part of the executive production team.

Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz were the creators of the original 'Baywatch' series, which gained worldwide popularity for its unique portrayal of lifeguards and beach culture.

"In its first run, 'Baywatch' defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback," said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, as quoted by Variety.

"Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that makes the 'Baywatch' franchise a global sensation," added Michael as quoted by Variety.

'Baywatch' originally premiered in 1989 on NBC. It ran for one season on the network before moving into syndication, where it aired for an additional 10 seasons, accumulating nearly 250 episodes in total.

The show was renamed 'Baywatch: Hawaii' for its final two seasons after production relocated from California to Hawaii. A reunion TV movie was also aired on Fox in 2003.

According to the outlet, 'Baywatch' was the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries. The ensemble cast included David Hasselhoff as head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and helped launch the acting careers of stars like Pamela Anderson, Jason Momoa, Yasmine Bleeth, and Carmen Electra.

The show also spawned the short-lived spinoff, 'Baywatch Nights,' and was rebooted as a feature film starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron in 2017.

