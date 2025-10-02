BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj drags Shehnaaz Gill into fight with Shehbaz Badesha

Mumbai Oct 2 Tensions flared inside the Big Boss Season 19 house after a heated altercation broke out between Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badeshah, leaving the entire house stunned.

What began as a routine argument quickly escalated when Abhishek crossed the line by bringing Shehbaz's sister, actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, into the fight. During the confrontation, Abhishek accused Shehbaz of staying fake inside the house, claiming that Shehnaaz herself had advised him to do so.

The remark instantly infuriated Shehbaz, who was otherwise known in his house for his light-hearted nature and ability to keep fellow contestants entertained with his jovial personality. Losing his calm, Shehbaz lashed out at Abhishek and warned him never to drag his family into personal disputes. If you ever take my sister's name again, I'll rip off your jaw!, Shehbaz shouted in rage

He went on to threaten Bajaj multiple times, reiterating that Shehnaaz never asked him to stay fake. "She only told me to always stay real, to show my true self if I wanted to win hearts in this game," he declared firmly. Realising the gravity of his words and anger, Abhishek quickly apologised, admitting his mistakes.

However, Shehbaz initially refused to accept the apology, continuing to flame and fume over what he called an unacceptable drag of his family into gameplay. Contestants were seen intervening to diffuse the tension while Shehbaz maintained his warning, telling Abhishek that any further mention of Shehnaaz would not be tolerated.

Later, after cooling down, Shehbaz was seen approaching Abhishek in a calmer tone. He clarified that he considers the families of all our boys as his own and that mutual respect for each other's loved ones must remain intact despite the intensity of the competition.

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz Gill was a part of Bigg Boss Season 13 and rose to fame with her stint in the house that season. Her bubbly personality, jovial nature and the ability to make people smile and laugh, especially in their toughest times, won hearts.

The host of the show, Salman Khan, was also seen extremely fond of Shehnaaz Gill and her innocence and honesty in life. It was during Bigg Boss Season 13 when Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla fell for each other, and their relationship was loved by fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor