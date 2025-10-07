BB 19: Ashnoor Kaur's parents react to Salman Khan calling out their daughter on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Mumbai, Oct 7 Actress Ashnoor Kaur has been under the spotlight inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, and during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan directly called her out.

The superstar accused Ashnoor of being "rude" towards Bigg Boss himself and went on to remark that her on-screen behaviour during a task made her come across as an "arrogant woman".

The comments left fans divided, with many debating whether the actress was being misunderstood.

To address the issue, IANS spoke exclusively with Ashnoor's parents, Avneet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh, who shared their perspective on the matter. When asked about Salman Khan's sharp feedback, Avneet said, “Ashnoor has never said a bad word to anyone or crossed her limits. She always talks to elders, like Kunika ji, respectfully. I just hope people notice and appreciate that. So when someone is constantly criticised, it is equally important to offer positive feedback too. It motivates them to do better."

Her father, Gurmeet, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how criticism has weighed on Ashnoor. "Ashnoor has faced a lot of negativity in the past few weeks, often without reason. A few positive words or even a paragraph of encouragement or, at times, stern feedback would mean a lot and help her stay strong and inspired," he said.

The couple further emphasised that their daughter has always carried herself with dignity, whether in professional life or personal interactions, and they trust that as the show progresses, her true nature will become evident to audiences.

After Ashnoor Kaur received harsh remarks from Salman Khan during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she received a great amount of support from fans outside who called Salman's behaviour biased and also called him out for wrongly accusing Ashnoor.

They went on to laud Ashnoor Kaur for her game and for being calm and graceful in every fight.

