BB 19: Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall fears losing his mother

Mumbai Nov 18 The reality show Bigg Boss season 19, after a series of never-ending fights and ugly spats, recently saw a wave of happiness after the family members of the housemates entered the show.

Contestant and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall entered the house, as seen in the episode that aired on the 17th of November. Now, while in a heart-to-heart conversation, contestant Pranit More asked Ayaan how he felt the first time he saw his mother, Kunickaa, on TV, in Bigg Boss and away from him for so long.

Ayaan said that he was extremely overwhelmed because it made him realise how deeply he loved her. He added that he cannot ever imagine even the thought of losing her. Ayaan then turned the question back to Pranit, who shared that he feels the same about his family and misses them every single day. He said that reading the letter from home during Diwali reminded him that his parents are always watching over him and that their constant presence brought a sense of comfort and reassurance to his life.

Recently, after entering the house, Ayaan was seen meeting with every contestant with a lot of love and warmth. After some time, he finally grabbed the chance to sit with his mother, Kunickaa, and catch up on all the gossip and heart-to-heart conversations after a long time. He was seen telling his mother to not feel demotivated or think she was being forgetful.

He also revealed how, because of her game in Bigg Boss, people outside had started recognising him as Kunickaa’s son. He also shared how his 15-minute appearance with Salman Khan on the BB 19 stage changed his life for the good. Ayaan was heard saying, “Jahan main chalta hoon, vahan log mujhe bolte hain ki tu Kunickaa ka beta hai? I cannot take public transport or walk in public freely. Here, 15 minutes with Salman sir has changed my life (Wherever I go, people ask, ‘You’re Kunickaa’s son, right?’ I can’t take public transport or walk around freely anymore. Those 15 minutes with Salman Khan, sir, have changed my life.”

The same episode also saw contestant and actress Ashnoor Kaur’s father also enter the house to be with his daughter and give his feedback over her game.

