BB 19: Malti Chahar tells Tanya Mittal to not make her family ashamed of her; latter breaks down

Mumbai Oct 9 The latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 19 witnessed high drama during a task when wildcard entrant Malti Chahar clashed with contestant Tanya Mittal.

The task, designed to test focus and stamina, turned into a verbal battle between the two housemates. Tanya accused Malti of trying to intimidate her ever since her entry into the house, alleging that she was deliberately provoking her. Responding to this, Malti made a subtle yet sharp remark, saying Tanya should be mindful of her conduct inside the house so as to not bring embarrassment to her family outside. Malti further added that the way Tanya has been playing the game and has overall been behaving has been annoying for others in the house as well as for her fans outside.

The mention of 'family' struck a nerve with Tanya, who immediately questioned Malti on what she specifically meant by dragging her family into the argument. Malti retaliated, her stance clarifying that she was only suggesting Tanya should not behave in a way that would make her loved ones feel conscious or ashamed outside the house.

The exchange left Tanya visibly shaken, and she eventually gave up on the task, later breaking down emotionally. In the aftermath, Tanya was seen confiding in fellow contestant Zeishan Quadri, whom she considers a mentor. Zeishan consoled her, calling Tanya cunning, and advised her not to be influenced by such tactics. Tanya expressed disappointment that her family was unnecessarily brought into the conversation, calling it unfair and uncalled for.

Meanwhile, Malti defended herself by speaking to other contestants, claiming Tanya had exaggerated the matter, turning a mole into a molehill and creating unnecessary drama over a minor remark.

Ever since Malti entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard entry, she has been trying to expose Tanya, calling all her “struggle and business” claims fake. She has also been going on to every housemate and telling them how Tanya has been playing a very cunning game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor