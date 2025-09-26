BB 19: Nagma Mirajkar reacts to Awez Darbar breaking down after Baseer Ali character assassinates him

Mumbai, Sep 26 In the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 19, during the captaincy task – Bigg Boss Movie Night – the housemates were shown some footage seemingly of housemates gossiping about their co-housemates.

In one of the video footages shown, Baseer Ali was seen gossiping about Awez Darbar to Amaal Malik. He was heard talking about Awez Darbar's series of affairs and flings despite the fact that he had been dating former contestant and fiancée Nagma for the past ten years.

Awez, who lost his cool, was later seen bursting out into tears. Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri were all seen trying to calm down a breakaway. Fans were eager to see Nagma's reaction to the entire fiasco.

The social media influencer has now posted a video showcasing her love for her boyfriend, Awez Darbar. She has very subtly yet strongly established through the video that no matter what, she is standing strong with Awez. The video looked to be a personal video of Nagma and Awez capturing their beautiful moments together.

In the clip, Nagma was seen resting her shoulder on Awez’s shoulders while looking at the beautiful scenic view. Tagging Awez Darbar, Nagma posted an emoticon of a rose. Post her eviction from Bigg Boss 19, and during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nagma was asked about the discussion about her bond with Awez.

Speaking to IANS, she replied that nobody is there to judge anyone’s character. "I have known Awez for a long time, and I know everything about him. I don’t need to explain our equation to anyone. We know each other, and that’s what matters," Nagma stated.

Elaborating on her wedding plans, Nagma confirmed that she and Awez are indeed planning to get married soon. "I want him to stay till the end of the game and win. After that, Inshallah, we will tie the knot," she shared. She also added, "We have worked hard to reach here, and God willing, we will continue to grow through our efforts," Nagma added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor