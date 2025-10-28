BB 19: Nehal Chudasama reacts to Farrhana Bhatt crying post her eviction, says, “It holds no value to me”

Mumbai Oct 28 Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama recently got evicted from the house, shocking a lot of fans.

In a conversation with IANS, Nehal spoke about her bond with her BFF, Farrhana Bhat, which recently was seen turning sour. But Nehal's eviction hit Farrhana hard, and she was seen breaking down post the former's exit from the house and seen guilt-tripping about fighting with her BFF.

Talking about the same, Nehal told IANS, “Unfortunately, she did that after I left. I appreciate her gesture, but honestly, it holds no value to me because it wasn’t done in person.” Expressing her disappointment in Farrhana, Nehal stated, “She picked fights for unnecessary reasons, did not take a clear stand, and often instigated situations. She also had a bit of an attitude problem, so the disappointment was inevitable.”

For the uninitiated, Nehal and Farrhana had turned into thick friends a few weeks ago and often proved their loyalty to one another in tasks and other difficult situations in the house. But last week, Farrhana was seen breaking her friendship with Nehal after she learnt of the latter talking negatively about her behind her back with other housemates.

Contestant Tanya Mittal had revealed to Farrhana how Nehal had stated that she felt negative vibes from Farhana and found her very unhealthy. Nehal was seen extremely upset with Tanya and accused her of twisting her statements and brainwashing Farhana against her. While exiting from the Bigg Boss 19 house, Nehal was seen telling Tanya that she did not do well and that she will never forget her game plan.

Talking to IANS, Nehal stated, “I have had some time to reflect on it, and yes, I still stand by that statement.”

Farrhana Bhatt, post Nehal's eviction, was seen crying and expressing to Tanya how she was feeling guilty for fighting with Nehal and hurting her.

