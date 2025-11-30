BB 19: Salman pays tribute to Dharmendra, says "Wish ye hafte ka Weekend Ka Vaar mein nahin kar raha hota"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Just days after the death of legendary actor Dharmendra, Bollywood star Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Opening the episode with a visibly heavy tone, Salman acknowledged how deeply the loss has affected the industry and audiences across the country.

Addressing viewers, he spoke about the impact of Dharmendra's death, calling it a major shock for cinema lovers. The actor also mentioned that the country, fans, and the film fraternity had suffered a "big loss" and added that his absence would be deeply felt.

"Desh ko ek bohot hi bada jhatka laga hai. Fans ko bohot hi bada jhatka laga hai. Industry ko bada loss aur sadma pohocha hai. I guess aap samaj rahe hai main kinki baat kar raha hu," the actor said.

Salman went on to reflect on the difficulty of hosting the episode under such circumstances and admitted that he wished he was not doing the Weekend Ka Vaar this week. "Anyway, God bless his soul. I wish ye hafte ka Weekend Ka Vaar main nahi kar raha hota (I wish I were not hosting Bigg Boss this week), but life goes on."

The legendary actor, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' passed away on November 24, 2025.

A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on Thursday at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects. Among those present were Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and several other industry figures who joined in remembering the late actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor