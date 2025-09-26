BB 19: Tanya Mittal feels betrayed by good friend Mridul Tiwari after he gossips about her "ex-boyfriend", break down

Mumbai Sep 26 The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 19 gave a reality check to a lot of contestants.

Tanya Mittal, who had considered contestant Mridul Tiwari as a very good friend, was taken aback when she saw what he had gossiped about her, behind her back to Gaurav Khanna. During a task, Bigg Boss showed contestants a few clips straight from the house and gave them a reality check of their relationships.

The first clip showed Mridul Tiwari labelling Tanya Mittal as fake and even brought her ex-boyfriend into the discussion with Gaurav Khanna. He was heard saying that Tanya's boyfriend had told Mridul that she was completely fake before entering the Bigg Boss house. Upon hearing such statements from Mridul, whom she had considered a good friend, Tanya was seen visibly hurt and confronted him post the task.

Mridul tried to defend himself, but Tanya was in no mood to pay any heed. Finally Mridul apologised to her, but the damage was already done. Later, Tanya was seen breaking down into tears and venting it out to Zeishan Quadri, whom she considered father-like. Zeishan, who heard Tanya's rant and gave her the space to vent, later told her to not let such comments affect her so deeply.

He said that a lot of people will gossip and talk about a lot of things, but that does not mean that every statement of theirs is true, and it should not be taken so seriously. Another clip shown was of Baseer Ali gossiping to Amaal Mallik about Awez Darbar.

He was heard talking about Awez’ alleged affairs despite dating Nagma. Hearing this, Awez was seen extremely low and broke down. After Farrhana Bhatt explained to Baseer how him talking about Awez's character was wrong, the latter apologised to Awez and also to Nagma through the cameras.

