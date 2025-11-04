BB 19: Tanya Mittal lashes out at Shehbaz Badesha for calling her fake

Mumbai Nov 4 The Bigg Boss 19 house yet again saw a massive showdown between contestants Shehbaz Badesha and Tanya Mittal.

In a promo shared by the host channel on their social media account, Badesha and Mittal are seen in a heated exchange of words. The argument started when Shehbaz accused Tanya of being a compulsive liar and faking it all just for attention and sympathy. To this, Tanya, who had lost all her cool and patience by then, lashed out at Shehbaz.

Shehbaz, in front of all the contestants, was seen saying, “You’re a liar,” to Tanya. A visibly annoyed Tanya was seen hitting out at Shebaz for crossing the line. She said, “Haan, hoon main jhutti!” (Yes, I’m a liar!). Not stopping any further, Shehbaaz went on to allege Tanya of having faked her personality and acting like a motivational speaker through her stint in the BB 19 house, just for attention. He also accused her of crying on purpose just to gain sympathy from viewers.

Tanya hit back, saying, “Yes, I cry when I want to! Am I crying in front of you?” She added, “Haan, logo ko dikhane hi aayi hoon, tujhe dikhane nahi aayi hoon!” (Yes, I came here to show myself to the people, not to you!). Shehbaaz, then turning towards the camera, declared, “I am telling everyone that Tanya Mittal is fake! I’ve never talked about you behind your back, but you always do,” he added, trying to justify his anger. ” In the same promo, Abhishe Bajaj was seen intervening and joining Shehbaz in blaming Tanya and calling her out for her fakeness.

Crossing the lines, he went on to question her character and said that she would often ask him to meet alone and flirt as well. Tanya was seen lashing out at Abhishek for crossing all lines and assassinating her character.

